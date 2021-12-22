With record-breaking increases in daily COVID-19 cases in Quebec, Premier François Legault announced gatherings in homes will be limited to six people after Christmas.

For the time being, people can still gather with up to nine other people until Dec. 25. As of Dec. 26, the gathering limit will be reduced from 10 to six, with people from two different residences.

The new gathering limit also applies to rental rooms and rooms in the tourism industry, as well as tables in restaurants. Guests at the table have to be from no more than two different residences.

"We will not hesitate in the next few days, if it is necessary, to add other measures," Legault said, if the cases continue to rise.

The premier is announcing the new measures at a 6 p.m. news conference with his health minister, Christian Dubé, and director of public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda.

The premier revealed a startling statistic during the news conference that illuminates how dire things are in Quebec: Thursday's daily case count is expected to reach 9,000 infections, according to Legault, shattering the record set on Wednesday.

The update from Legault comes as Quebec recorded more than 6,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday and a new report from the province's public health institute that predicted hospitalizations could rise by 100 per day, depending on the severity of the new Omicron variant.

Even though less than 10 per cent of the adult population in Quebec is unvaccinated, they represent about half of all hospitalizations.

"So it's very serious and regardless of the reason why you don't want to be vaccinated, I am asking you, if you don't do it for yourself, do it for others," he said.

"Stay home because there's a risk or greater risk that you will end up in the hospital sheet that day and that you will overwhelm our hospitals and perhaps stop some people from getting urgent care."

"Please cancel your Christmas parties if you can," says @francoislegault. But if you must get together, do it on either the 24th and the 25th - not both days, he adds. — Maya Johnson (@MJohnsonCTV) December 22, 2021

The province is moving ahead with opening up booster shots, as scheduled, to people 60 and older on Dec. 27, which is still more restrictive than other provinces that are offering third doses to people as young as 18.

