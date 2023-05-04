Quebec to invest $214 million to support tourism industry
Quebec will invest an additional $214 million to support the growth of the tourism industry in 2023.
Minister of Tourism Caroline Proulx made the announcement in front of more than 600 delegates gathered at the Assises du tourisme, taking place Thursday at the Palais des Congrès in Montreal.
Of the sum, $210 million will be distributed over three years to continue the development of Quebec's various tourist attractions. This includes the renewal of the support program for developing tourist attractions (PADAT), where $60 million will be available annually in the form of loans and loan guarantees.
Over the past five years, 146 projects have been supported by this program to the tune of $290 million.
The Tourism Industry Recovery Program has been increased by $30 million, bringing its total envelope to nearly $270 million. On the eve of its second anniversary, this program has provided financial support to 91 projects.
In addition, the minister has allocated $4 million to extend the Explore Québec sur la route program, whose deadline has been extended to March 31, 2025.
The program's envelope thus reaches $17 million for this year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 4, 2023.
