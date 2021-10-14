MONTREAL -- To expand recycling measures and reduce landfill waste, Quebec will put the heat on producers, it was announced by the provincial government Thursday.

Various products will be subject to the principle of extended producer responsibility (EPR), meaning companies will be accountable for the "end-of-life management" of certain items.

"I am very proud that our government is consolidating its role as a leader in recycling by taking another step towards better waste management," said Minister of the Environment and the Fight Against Climate Change Benoir Charette in a press release.

According to the release, Quebec will achieve this goal by imposing minimum rates for recovery and recycling on the producers of certain products.

The new measures will apply to electric vehicle batteries, small batteries and lead-acid batteries, most agricultural plastics, obsolete pesticides, laboratory refrigeration equipment, pharmaceutical products and pressurized fuel containers, among other things.

This will make Quebec the first jurisdiction in North America to impose such regulations on the recycling of electric vehicle batteries.

"It is essential to subject new products to the principle of EPR, including electric vehicle batteries, because their number will increase significantly in the coming years. It was therefore very important to propose a solution for recycling them now," said Charette.

A public consultation on the new regulation will take place from Oct. 13 to Nov. 26, 2021.

Those interested in participating can find more details on the Quebec government website.