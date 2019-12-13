MONTREAL -- Public hearings on the subject of suicide are set to begin Monday in Quebec City.

Quebec Chief Coroner Pascale Descary ordered the inquiry last September following the deaths of three people.

The Office of the Quebec Coroner says that on May 8, 2017, Mikhaël Ryan, who suffered from mental health and addictions issues, left the Le Rucher treatment centre, where he was undergoing therapy.

He visited his mother, Joceline Lamothe, whom officials believe he may have killed. Soon after, Ryan died of suicide at a hotel.

On Sept. 22, 2018, Marc Boudreau, who also struggled with mental health and addiction problems, was admitted to the Le Rucher treatment centre, where he died of suicide.

“These three deaths are part of a much broader reflection on suicide,” the Coroner’s office stated. “Other cases of suicide deaths are currently under study and could be added to this survey in the near future.”

After reviewing the causes and circumstances surrounding each death, Coroner Andrée Kronström will hear from numerous groups and suicide prevention activists.

The coroner hopes to be able to offer recommendations to prevent more suicide deaths in the future.

The hearings will take place from Monday to Thursday next week at the Quebec City courthouse.

-----

If you or someone you know is in crisis, here are some resources that are available:

Suicide Action Montreal (1-866-277-3553)

Crisis Services Canada (1-833-456-4566 or text 45645)

Centre for Suicide Prevention (1-833-456-4566)

Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868)

If you need immediate assistance, call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.