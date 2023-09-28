Montreal

    • Quebec to give update on COVID-19 vaccination campaign

    Quebec officials will provide more details on the fall COVID-19 vaccination campaign. 

    Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau will be joined by Dr. Caroline Quach-Thanh, president of Quebec's immunization committee (CIQ) during a news conference at 1:15 p.m. 

    The campaign officially begins on Oct. 10. Earlier this week, Health Minister Christian Dubé said vulnerable people would be the first to receive their shots.

    The goal is to immunize Quebecers ahead of the expected surge between December and January.  

    At the end of September, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, Theresa Tam, recommended that people whose last booster or infection was more than six months ago should get an up-to-date vaccine.

    This is a developing story. More to come. 

