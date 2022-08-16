Quebec to give public health update Tuesday

Quebec health officials are slated to give a public health update Tuesday.

Premier François Legault is expected to address the public at 11 a.m., alongside Health Minister Christian Dubé and Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau.

This comes one day after Quebec launched its most recent COVID-19 booster vaccination campaign, targeting people living in CHSLDs and private seniors' residences (RPAs).

Boileau had warned that an increase in infections was highly likely in the fall as students return to school across the province.

Tuesday, Quebec added 713 new PCR COVID-19 infections -- a total of 1,163,872 since the start of the pandemic.

In addition, Quebecers declared 213 positive rapid tests.