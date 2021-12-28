Full coverage of COVID-19 in Quebec
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé is expected to give an update on the province's COVID-19 situation at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
National Director of Public Health Dr. Horacio Arruda and the head of Quebec's vaccine roll-out program, Daniel Paré, will also be on hand for the announcement.
Monday, the province reported 8,231 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths.
The seven-day average now stands at 8,020 and there are 1,469 active outbreaks.