QUEBEC CITY -- Quebec’s Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault announced more money Wednesday to fight domestic violence, this time for organizations that help men struggling with violent behaviour.

Every year, it is estimated 10,000 men in Quebec reach out for help, to groups like A Coeur d’Homme, a network of organizations helping men through a 20-week group therapy program.

But when they do call, the waitlist for services can be up to two months.

To help with that, the province is investing $19.8 million over five years to go to these organizations, which represents a 30 per cent increase in their budgets.

That is in addition to the announcement Friday of an “emergency” $222.9 plan over five years, which included $92 million towards women’s shelters, after a devastating spate of conjugal murders in Quebec– 10 women dead since January.

“It’s a priority to address women and children, that goes without saying,” said Guilbault, adding that helping men has been a “taboo” subject, but one she considered necessary to break the cycle of violence. She called the announcement a historic step.