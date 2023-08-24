Quebec to expand drop-in daycare for parents who are in French lessons

Daycare

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Canada appoints a new ambassador to Ukraine

Canada has named a new ambassador to Ukraine, seeing current envoy Larisa Galadza replaced by Natalka Cmoc, a move the federal government says will 'ensure that Canada is able to continue to support Ukraine through this difficult time and for the long term.'

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon