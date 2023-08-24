Quebec to expand drop-in daycare for parents who are in French lessons

Quebec is launching a program to improve access to daycares for immigrant parents taking French-language courses.

The idea is to facilitate the process of learning French for newcomers with young children.

The province will put out a targeted call for projects, in which drop-in daycare centres in the Montreal, Côte-Nord, Capitale-Nationale and Montérégie regions will be able to participate, the Ministère de la Famille announced on Thursday.

A total of $675,000 has been earmarked to improve services offered in the drop-in daycare centres.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 24, 2023.