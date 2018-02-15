

CTV Montreal





Quebec is taking steps to eliminate legal arguments against photo radar.

The number of tickets issued in 2017 dropped dramatically compared to previous years, following a court decision in 2016 that rejected evidence obtained from a photo radar machine.

In that case, the judge ruled that since police didn't personally witness the woman breaking the law or check to see if the radar machine was functioning properly, the evidence against her amounted to hearsay.

But the road safety law tabled in December aims to address that issue.

On Wednesday Transportation Minister Andre Fortin also announced new regulations that should address the shortcomings of the technology.

The Ministry expects the new law will be in effect by June.