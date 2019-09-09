

The Canadian Press





Quebec Public Safety Minister Genevieve Guibault announced that it will redistribute $7.7 million seized from criminal organizations to better combat and prevent crime Monday.

For this redistribution, Quebec takes part of the profits made by the confiscations related to illegal activities and remits the sum to those who contributed to the seizure of these assets.

The Surete du Québec will receive $2.6 million of the $7.7 million and the City of Montreal nearly $2.8 million.

Municipalities participating in mixed regional squads will share $678,000. Other municipalities, as well as Indigenous communities, will collectively earn $1.6 million.

Lastly, Crime Stoppers and Info-Crime Montreal will each receive $160,000.

Minister Guilbault said in a statement that using some of the money seized from criminal circles to prevent and counter crime is the right way to strike a balance.