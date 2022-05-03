Quebec to confirm May 14 as end date for mandatory masking
As they forecasted last week, Quebec public health authorities are set to commit to May 14 as the day when the province will drop its mask mandate in most places.
Last Thursday, interim public health director Dr. Luc Boileau said that health experts were planning to recommend that date to end the mask rule, but that he would wait until early this week to confirm.
A press conference is scheduled for Wednesday, and sources confirmed to Noovo Info that Boileau will officially mark May 14 on the calendar.
The province will continue to require masks on public transit and in health-care spaces after that date, but the requirement to wear masks in most other public spaces will be dropped as of the 14th, which is a week from this Saturday.
Boileau said that the sixth wave is clearly on the wane at this point, especially after having time to look at the data after Easter weekend.
He also said last Thursday that the provincial officials "do not wish" to bring back mandatory masking again, even if a new wave arrives in the fall, though he admitted it's impossible to predict what may happen.
Dropping the mandate is not to say that nobody should wear a mask anymore, Boileau said, but rather that people will move to making their own decisions -- including those with higher risk, who he expects will decide to continue masking, asking everyone to "respect" others' choices.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What does the leaked Roe v. Wade draft mean for Canada?
A U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion revealing that a majority of justices are in favour of striking down the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling is putting activists in Canada on high alert.
Settled debate or not? Canadian politicians weigh in on U.S. Supreme Court abortion rights leak
The stunning leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights seized political attention in Ottawa on Tuesday. In the House of Commons, MPs' persisting differing views were on display after a symbolic push to affirm abortion rights failed, and the Conservative caucus were told not to comment on the leak.
'What is going on in Shanghai': Horror as elderly man taken to morgue in body bag -- while still alive
An elderly Shanghai resident was mistakenly declared dead and taken to a morgue in a body bag, in the latest sign of dysfunction in the COVID-stricken city where millions of people remain under government-enforced lockdown.
U.S. Supreme Court abortion law leak puts new focus on Conservative leadership candidates' views
A U.S. Supreme Court leak indicating a reversal of the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling is prompting the Conservative Party of Canada’s leadership candidates to publicize their stance on abortion rights.
Ukrainian fighters: Russian forces storming Mariupol plant
Russian forces Tuesday began storming the steel mill that represented the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol, Ukrainian defenders said, just as scores of civilians evacuated from the bombed-out plant over the weekend reached relative safety in Ukrainian-held territory.
PCs open Ontario election campaign with seven-point lead, new poll suggests
Doug Ford and his Progressive Conservative party have a seven-point lead ahead of the formal start of Ontario's provincial election campaign Wednesday, a new poll has found.
National funeral in Montreal for Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur was remembered at a national funeral Tuesday as a father, a teammate and a person of exceptional generosity who inspired generations of Quebecers both on and off the ice.
Biden blasts 'radical' Roe v. Wade draft, warns other rights at risk
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday blasted a 'radical' Supreme Court draft opinion that would throw out the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling that has stood for a half century. The court cautioned no final decision had been made, but Biden warned other privacy rights including same-sex marriage and birth control are at risk if the justices follow through.
Psychologist testifies about alleged sex assaults by Depp
Actor Amber Heard suffered post-traumatic stress disorder from violence she suffered at the hands of her ex-husband Johnny Depp, including multiple acts of sexual assault, a psychologist testified Tuesday.
Toronto
-
-
Calls for mandatory prepayment at fuel pumps as 'gas-and-dash' thefts skyrocket
In Ontario, gas prices are set to equal all time highs when prices rise four cents at midnight to bring gas to more than $1.90 per litre.
-
Campaign for June 2 Ontario election to begin Wednesday
Premier Doug Ford says Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell has accepted his advice to dissolve provincial parliament and the election campaign will officially start Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia gunman drew police attention 10 years before mass shooting
A new document shows that the gunman who killed 22 people in rural Nova Scotia had been on the radar of police up to a decade before his two-day rampage in April 2020.
-
New Brunswick reports 15 more deaths related to COVID-19, drop in cases
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 15 more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
-
Finding shelter: Halifax Regional Council meets to dicuss allowing tents in public parks
Halifax Regional Council is meeting Tuesday evening about the report that recommends allowing tents in public parks as a temporary solution to homeless.
London
-
Car strikes the front of The Keg in north London
One person has been taken to hospital after a car struck the front of The Keg in north London.
-
London, Ont. man sentenced to 16 years for attempted murder
Derek Boyd has been sentenced to 16 years for attempted murder. The ruling was handed down by Superior Court Justice Marc Garson in a Stratford, Ont. courtroom Tuesday.
-
Driver identified in fatal weekend Dutton-Dunwich Township collision
Elgin County OPP have identified the driver who died following a fatal two-vehicle collision on Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
One of the pilots killed in northwestern Ontario crash was wanted for murder
On Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police in Sioux Lookout said they have identified all four victims of an airplane crash that occurred in the area sometime between April 29 and April 30. One of them was wanted for murder.
-
More than 20 people facing 145 charges in Ontario-wide drug trafficking investigation
More than 20 people from across Ontario have been charged in connection with a joint investigation into a province-wide drug trafficking network.
-
Walmart in New Sudbury reopened after brief closure
The Walmart store on Lasalle Boulevard in New Sudbury has reopened after a brief closure Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Flames and Stars excited to play in front of fans in the playoffs
For the first time since 2019, fans will be able to rock it out at the Scotiabank Saddledome for the playoffs.
-
Kenney, once an 'anti-abortion activist,' refuses to comment on American controversy
Alberta's premier was challenged to "reaffirm" the province's commitment to women's reproductive rights Tuesday, but Jason Kenney dodged the matter, instead accusing his NDP opponents of creating controversy.
-
Calgary police investigate fatal crash in Midnapore
Calgary police say one person has been taken into custody following a fatal crash in the community of Midnapore.
Kitchener
-
'It's insane': Waterloo Region travellers describe chaos due to Pearson airport delays
Travellers flying in and out of Toronto Pearson International Airport are being warned about longer-than-usual delays, and residents in Waterloo Region are sharing their experiences with CTV News.
-
-
OHL admits wrong call made during Rangers vs. Knights playoff game
The Ontario Hockey League announced Tuesday an error was made during a video review of a disputed goal during the game five playoff matchup between the Kitchener Rangers and London Knights.
Vancouver
-
'Over my dead body': B.C. politicians vow abortion access won't change in province
With the U.S. Supreme Court now expected to strike down the 50-year-old law guaranteeing access to abortion for all Americans, politicians and pro-choice activists in B.C. are sounding off.
-
Police 'confident' murdered B.C. corrections officer was victim of mistaken identity
Investigators believe a B.C. corrections officer who was murdered in a busy parking lot last year was mistaken for someone involved in gang activity – and they have identified multiple suspects in the killing.
-
B.C. fugitive wanted for murder in Thailand died in northern Ontario plane crash
A British Columbia fugitive died in a plane crash in northern Ontario just days after police announced a reward for his capture in connection to a fatal shooting in Thailand, the province's anti-gang agency announced.
Edmonton
-
Man hit by car lands on roof, falls off by northern Alta. RCMP detachment after long ride
A homeowner near Whitecourt, Alta., was hit by an unknown car on his property, ended up on the vehicle's roof and eventually flew off by the RCMP detachment in town.
-
-
Avian flu confirmed in 3 more Alberta communities: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says bird flu has been found in three more communities in Alberta.
Windsor
-
'It's heartbreaking': Leamington landmark will remain closed because of an unpaved parking lot and drainage issues
Birdie’s Perch, a popular take-out restaurant near Point Pelee National Park, will not be reopening for the busy 2022 tourist season.
-
Gardening can be harmful to pets, humane society asks pet owners to do some research before planting
While some of us are turning our thoughts to the great outdoors, the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society asks we consider the well-being of our pets.
-
Windsor mayor hopes local provincial election candidates prioritize these five issues
Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens has relaunched a campaign urging local candidates to support five key issues.
Regina
-
'The biggest heart': Family and community honour the life of Alex Pelletier
The family, friends and community members who knew Alex Pelletier are reflecting on his life that revolved around giving to others.
-
Sask. minimum wage increasing to $13 in October
Saskatchewan’s minimum wage will increase to $13 per hour as of Oct. 1, 2022 with a plan to reach $15 an hour by 2024.
-
Here are Regina's 2022 construction projects
The City of Regina kicked off construction season with an announcement of $118 million in funding for new and ongoing projects.
Ottawa
-
Strong reaction in Ottawa to leaked Roe v. Wade draft
A leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion obtained by Politico suggests the justices are set to overturn Roe v. Wade, a decision that has many in Canada watching closely.
-
Catherine McKenney launches mayoral campaign
Somerset ward councillor Catherine McKenney has officially registered to run for mayor of Ottawa.
-
Saskatoon
-
'Any information is good information': Sask. police seek tips to help solve 140 long-term missing persons cases
Police are shining a light on cases like Megan Gallagher's during Missing Persons Week — in hopes of bringing forward new leads.
-
-
1 in 5 Sask. youth report increase in suicidal ideation during 1st year of COVID-19 pandemic, survey finds
One in five adolescents reported an increase in suicidal ideation and one in 10 reported an increase in self-harm after the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Saskatchewan survey.