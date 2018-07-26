Featured Video
Quebec to compensate farmers hit hard by summer drought
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, July 26, 2018 7:29PM EDT
The Quebec government will compensate farmers who have been hit hard by an unusually hot and dry summer.
Latest Montreal News
- Woman in critical condition following motorcycle collision in Rawdon
- Beauce community fears contaminated water supply after hospitalizations
- Barrette forces Quebec's dental surgeons to remain in public plan
- Mount Royal Cemetery to ban cyclists as of Aug. 1
- Broken bones could heal better, faster thanks to Shriners Hospital discovery