Quebec to boost tourism industry with $750M in funding
Published Thursday, June 11, 2020 4:11PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, June 11, 2020 4:18PM EDT
MONTREAL -- The Legault government is providing $750 million to the tourism industry to aid in its recovery.
The sector was particularly affected by the COVID-19 crisis and the ensuing isolation measures.
At a press conference Thursday afternoon, Premier François Legault confirmed that the funding would be $750 million.
The details of the announcement will be revealed by Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon, and his colleague, Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx.
This is a developing story that will be updated.