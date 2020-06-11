MONTREAL -- The Legault government is providing $750 million to the tourism industry to aid in its recovery.

The sector was particularly affected by the COVID-19 crisis and the ensuing isolation measures.

At a press conference Thursday afternoon, Premier François Legault confirmed that the funding would be $750 million.

The details of the announcement will be revealed by Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon, and his colleague, Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx.

This is a developing story that will be updated.