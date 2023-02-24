Quebec to begin clearing, testing land for new Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge

Quebec will soon begin clearing and testing land to prepare for construction of the new, $2 billion Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge.

"Targeted clearing and geotechnical drilling" will begin on the week of Feb. 27, according to a Quebec government press release issued Friday.

Geotechnical drilling helps evaluate a site's physical properties, informing the design process.

"Our government has worked hard to expedite this project, which is eagerly awaited by road users. Its planning has been shortened by about 18 months thanks to the optimization of the schedule," reads a statement from Quebec Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault.

The project's $2 billion price tag, originally reported by La Presse, was an eyebrow-raiser for some -- but local officials agree that a replacement for the existing Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge is desperately needed.

The current almost 60-year-old bridge is operating with reduced lanes due to repair work, much to the chagrin of commuters.

Part of highway 40, it connects the Island of Montreal to the Vaudreuil-Dorion suburb. The highway is also one of the main links between Montreal and Toronto.

As of Feb. 27, carpools and cabs will be permitted to use the dedicated lanes leading up to and from the bridge. The lanes were previously reserved for buses.

"Repair work is necessary and we know that it will have repercussions. The expansion of the conditions for using the reserved lanes will allow more people to access the bridge more quickly," said Guilbeaut.

Earlier this month, the Transport Ministry said the new construction will take approximately five-and-a-half years to complete.