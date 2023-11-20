MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec to appoint conciliator as labour unions prepare for major strikes this week

    The province says it will appoint a conciliator to help bridge the gap in stalled contract negotiations with public sector unions ahead of major strikes this week.

    The conciliator's recommendations, however, won't be binding.

    A labour group representing about 420,000 public sector workers in education, health, and social services asked for a conciliator to help talks advance.

    The group, which calls itself the "common front" will hold a three-day strike starting Tuesday.

    The common front has rejected Quebec's latest contract offer -- a 10.3 per cent salary increase over five years and a one-time payment of $1,000 to each worker.

    Unions haven't said publicly whether they've made a counter-proposal, while their previous demands have included a three-year contract with annual increases tied to the inflation rate.

    A union outside the common front and representing about 65,000 teachers will launch an unlimited general strike on Thursday.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 20, 2023.

