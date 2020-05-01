MONTREAL -- Quebec public health authorities will on Friday afternoon announce a new plan for COVID-19 testing in the province.

Horacio Arruda, Quebec's director of public health, and his deputy, Yves Jalbert, will make the announcement at a press conference in Quebec City at 1 p.m. (The press conference was originaly scheduled for 11 a.m., as an earlier version of this story reported).

YOU CAN WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE LIVE ABOVE AT 1 p.m.

Earlier this week, Quebec announced that its schools and businesses would start reopening later this month, and health authorities have repeatedly said that increased testing is a key part of achieving that reopening in a safe and healthy manner.

At the province's daily COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, Premier Francois Legault said the province will ramp up its testing - it's been testing about 6,000 people a day - to 14,500 a day by next week.

Aside from Friday's testing press conference, the Quebec government will not be holding its daily COVID-19 briefing; on Thursday Legault said those briefings would now only be held three times a week. The next one is expected Monday.

This is a developing story that will be updated.