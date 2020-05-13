MONTREAL -- Quebec will on Wednesday afternoon announce its plan to allow for a gradual restart of sports, leisure and outdoor activities in the province.

Isabelle Charest, the Junior Minister of Education and Minister for the Status of Women, will announce the province's strategy at a press conference in Quebec City at 3:30 p.m.

*YOU CAN WATCH THE ANNOUNCEMENT LIVE ABOVE AT 3:30*

Charest - a former speed skater who competed for Canada at the Winter Olympics - will be joined by Richard Masse, a strategic medical advisor with Quebec's public health department.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault has been asked repeatedly by reporters at his daily COVID-19 briefings about when and how Quebecers would be able to resume sports and leisure activities and had suggested an announcement would be made in the coming days.

Quebec has already reopened stores, schools and daycare centres outside of the Montreal area, as well as construction and manufacturing across the province.

Stores, schools and daycares in the Montreal area - which has been hit much harder by COVID-19 than the rest of the province - are currently scheduled to reopen May 25, but Legault has said that date could be pushed back if the situation does not improve.

This is a developing story that will be updated.