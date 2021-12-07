Just in time for the holidays, Quebec announced Tuesday it will allow private gatherings of up to 20 vaccinated people in homes starting Dec. 23 in another easing of public health restrictions.



Currently, only 10 people from no more than three households are allowed in private homes. Other public health restrictions previously announced, including wearing masks in public settings, remain in effect.

Health Minister Christian Dubé made the announcement during an update on the fight against the coronavirus at a press conference alongside public health director, Dr. Horacio Arruda, who recommended the new measure.

"Public health, however, asks us to continue to limit our contacts if we want to continue to control the virus," he told reporters Tuesday.

"For the moment," there is no end date for the new gathering limit and no immediate plans to reverse the regulation, Dubé said, though public health will monitor the situation.

So, why the change? Arruda said there are a few reasons why he recommended a doubling of the private home gathering limit, the first of which is the stabilization of hospital cases in the last few weeks. While the number of new daily cases has exceeded 1,000 recently, hospitalizations have remained mostly stable.



There's also the good news that Omicron is not circulating locally in Quebec, according to a "one-off survey" of cases from Nov. 30.

Another reason, cited by Arruda, was the results from a meeting on Monday night with health on COVID-19 modelling in Quebec, which are expected to be released to the public on Thursday.

If people want to socialize with someone at a home gathering who is not vaccinated, Arruda said existing public health measures should be followed, including face mask wearing and physical distancing.

"We strongly recommend not to have unvaccinated people in those gatherings for obvious reasons," Dubé added.

MORE BOOSTER SHOTS

The province announced it will also offer third "booster" shots of the coronavirus vaccine to health workers, people with chronic illness and pregnant women -- about one million additional people -- as of Tuesday, and to people 60 and older in January. People 70 and older are also currently eligible to book an appointment for a booster shot.

People who are eligible must continue to wait six months from their second dose before getting their booster shot. Appointments can be made by visiting the Clic Santé website.

The health minister said there are still 640,000 people in Quebec who are eligible to get a vaccine but are not yet vaccinated. About a month ago, that figure was slightly over 700,000.

This is a developing story that will be updated.