MONTREAL -- Quebec cabinet minister Chantal Rouleau will address the province Monday with health-care services and supply on the agenda.

Rouleau is the Minister responsible for Montreal and will be acting on behalf of Health and Social Services Minister Christian Dubé.

Montreal North Health and Social Services Centre CEO Frédéric Abergel will accompany Rouleau.

NURSES CRITICIZE LACK OF COLLABORATION

Monday's news conference comes as the nursing and cardio-respiratory care personnel union is calling out the government for a "lack of collaboration to agree on solutions that could improve working conditions" and deal with the major staffing shortage crisis that has led to the province cutting hours in two hospitals' emergency rooms in Lachine and Senneterre.

The union says the meetings in the working committee to find solutions are going one way with the union proposing solutions without response from the ministry.

"They were proposing solutions without coercive, disqualifying and inequitable measures for members," a news release from the union reads. "However, the exercise of the last few days was truncated and obscured our willingness to find such solutions."

The union says Dubé and his ministry has kept the union out of discussions, and that "he has preferred coercion, division and threats, rather than engaging in the legitimate process of consultation to achieve his objectives."

The union listed in the release a selection of the ministry's 155 decrees since the province's health care emergency declaration at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which the union argues has not produced positive results.

"Many of the measures are also in direct contradiction with the new labour contract," the release reads. "A collaborative effort in the implementation of these measures could have prevented them from being received rather coldly in the field."