Quebec to address complicated COVID-19 situation as hospitalizations increase
Quebec's director of public health, Dr. Luc Boileau, is slated to give an update on the province's COVID-19 situation at 2 p.m. Thursday amid rising hospitalizations.
He is expected to be accompanied by Dr. Nicholas Brousseau, public health specialist at the Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ) and secretary of the Quebec Immunization Committee.
This comes as Quebec reported 14 new deaths due to COVID-19 and a sharp increase in hospitalizations Wednesday.
There are now more than 2,000 people in hospital, 679 of which are primarily due to COVID-19.
Nevertheless, the rate of community spreading has plateaued in the Greater Montreal Area, northern Quebec and the Outaouais region, according to Dr. Marie-France Raynault, senior advisor to the Ministry of Health.
In Abitibi-Témiscamingue, the rate of infection is decreasing, but the situation remains fragile, and there are concerns in the Quebec City area.
As of Wednesday, 7,211 health care workers remain absent in Quebec for reasons related to COVID-19, such as a preventive withdrawal or because they are in isolation.
Raynault says the situation is complicated in hospitals because of understaffing and the high level of community transmission, even though it is not making people extremely sick.
Despite this, Raynault says she does not recommend reinstating mandatory masking because she believes more in education.
However, she does believe people should wear masks when they are in crowded places.
Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 15,814 people in Quebec.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 21, 2022.
