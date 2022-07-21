Quebec to address complicated COVID-19 situation as hospitalizations increase

Quebec to address complicated COVID-19 situation as hospitalizations increase

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How much money does it take to raise a child in Canada?

With inflation skyrocketing in Canada, many couples planning to have children may be wondering if they can still afford to. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew shares his advice on what to consider when determining whether or not you can afford to raise a child in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon