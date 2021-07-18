Advertisement
Quebec ticket holder wins Saturday's $6 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Published Sunday, July 18, 2021 7:10AM EDT
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in on December 2, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume
Share:
TORONTO -- A ticket holder in Quebec won Saturday night's $6 million Lotto 649 jackpot.
The draw's guaranteed $1 million prize also went to a lottery player in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on July 21 will be an estimated $5 million.
-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2021.