Quebec ticket claims Saturday night's $7 million Lotto 649 jackpot
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, June 24, 2018 9:01AM EDT
Quebec's made another overnight millionaire.
The $7 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw was claimed by a ticket holder in Quebec, while the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on June 27 will be approximately $5 million.
Latest Montreal News
- Serial killer Robert Pickton transferred to Quebec: victim's family
- Police will meet with parents of baby fatally forgotten in car
- Fete Nationale: In Montreal, two parades will converge at Place des Festivals
- Toronto Pride Parade to kick off amid tensions between LGBTQ community, police
- South Shore bus driver caught on film texting while driving