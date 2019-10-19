Quebec ticket a big winner in $32 million Lotto Max jackpot
A sign outside a Toronto convenience store advertises a Lotto Max draw. (Chris Kitching)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, October 19, 2019 11:33AM EDT
This has been a lucrative weekend for someone in Quebec.
A single ticket sold in the province claimed the $32 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
The jackpot for the next draw on Oct. 22 will be approximately $10 million.
