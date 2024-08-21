MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec telecom giant Videotron adds destinations to Canada-International wireless plan

    The Videotron building is seen in downtown Montreal, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (Christinne Muschi, The Canadian Press) The Videotron building is seen in downtown Montreal, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (Christinne Muschi, The Canadian Press)
    Videotron is adding more countries where its customers with a Canada-International plan can use their mobile phones without worrying about roaming charges.

    The company says it's adding 45 destinations where customers with a Canada-International plan can now use their phones.

    The increase brings the total number of international destinations included under the plan to 66.

    Videotron says subscribers on a Canada-International plan can now use their mobile service in Australia, Japan, India, Vietnam, Sweden, Iceland and other countries without worrying about roaming fees.

    The deal comes as the Quebec-based company works to grow its wireless business.

    Videotron also owns the Freedom Mobile banner.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 21, 2024.

