Quebec telecom giant Videotron adds destinations to Canada-International wireless plan

Videotron is adding more countries where its customers with a Canada-International plan can use their mobile phones without worrying about roaming charges.

The company says it's adding 45 destinations where customers with a Canada-International plan can now use their phones.

The increase brings the total number of international destinations included under the plan to 66.

Videotron says subscribers on a Canada-International plan can now use their mobile service in Australia, Japan, India, Vietnam, Sweden, Iceland and other countries without worrying about roaming fees.

The deal comes as the Quebec-based company works to grow its wireless business.

Videotron also owns the Freedom Mobile banner.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 21, 2024.