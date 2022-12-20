Quebec teen with autism Tasered last month by police now barred from day centre
The mother of an 18-year-old man with autism is asking for help getting her son reinstated at his day centre in Mascouche after she says her son was expelled.
This latest development follows an incident that occurred in mid-November when her son, Brandon, was Tasered by police after running away from the local centre La Myriade, that serves people with special needs.
At the time, Marie Ismé described the incident as the worst nightmare for someone with autism, who is also non-verbal.
Now she is questioning whether her son is no longer welcome at the centre as some sort of reprisal against her for going public with the story.
"They're telling me the place is not safe enough for him but I'm pretty sure this is retaliation against me and my son because we dare to go public on Nov. 10," Ismé said.
Her son was known for running away from the centre in the past, something his mother had been complaining about for some time.
When that would happen, the centre's policy was not to stop him or go after him, but to immediately call police.
"So I don't see the difference now how it's not safe for him anymore," she said.
She also wondered why they can't have a person there on site who could intervene if Brandon tried to leave, as they do, she suggested, in some youth centres.
Ismé said her son was at the centre four days a week getting the services and social integration education he needed whereas now he is left to languish at home.
"They were there to help him to be able to go back to school, work with him so before he's 21 that he'd be able to go to school so now it's like the end," she said.
Being barred from the centre has been difficult for Brandon who enjoyed being at the centre and asks why his mother every day why he can't still go.
"I have no answer for him," she said. "Right now he's going backward instead of progressing."
CTV News contacted the centre, the health and education ministries as well as the Lanaudière health authority to ask about the family's situation but has not yet received any responses.
SEEKING SOLUTIONS
The family, living in Terrebonne, waited many years for La Myriade to be built in Mascouche about a 30-minute drive away.
Health authorities had told Ismé "it was going to be a safe place for him and all of a sudden he can't go back," she said.
She is currently looking for another centre not too far away that could take Brandon but hasn't found one yet.
"I just hope the minister of education and health will hear my story and do something," she said.
After the Taser incident, being turned away from the centre only victimizes Brandon again, his mother said.
She is also struggling with fatigue and cannot go to work since Brandon is at home all day every day, she explained
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING | Environment Canada tracking 'intense' storm heading for Montreal just before holiday weekend
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
8 teenage girls charged with second-degree murder after man fatally stabbed in Toronto
Eight teenage girls, some as young as 13 years old, have been charged in connection with a "swarming" attack in downtown Toronto that left a man dead on Sunday.
Trudeau says 'it sucks' when ethics breaches occur, but system is working
On the heels of the latest confirmed ethics breach within his cabinet, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says, while 'it sucks' when such cases of improper conduct arise, the fact the public knows about them is a sign the system is working.
Veterans Affairs Canada service agent who raised medical assistance in dying 'no longer an employee'
The Veterans Affairs Canada service agent who the department says 'was responsible' for all four confirmed cases of medical assistance in dying (MAID) being discussed with veterans is 'no longer an employee,' CTV News has confirmed.
Alberta man charged with more sex offences against children, ALERT believes there are 100 victims
A man already accused of sexual offences against six children in the Morinville, Alta., area was charged with 18 additional offences Tuesday.
Doctors worry more kids may be getting sick with invasive strep A. Here are the facts
It's important to distinguish the different types of Group A strep infections, an expert says, because the bacteria itself is quite common. The biggest danger comes in the rare cases when it becomes invasive.
Police identify five people killed in Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting
Police have identified the five people killed in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. condo building Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE | South African government faces mounting pressure over Russian ship, alleged arms delivery
Fourteen days after a U.S.-sanctioned Russian cargo ship docked under mysterious circumstance at a naval yard in South Africa and unloaded its cargo, there have been no answers from the government.
Canada's first paid women's basketball league, HOOPQUEENS, driving opportunity
Nakissa Koomalsingh founded Canada's first-ever paid women's basketball league in Toronto during the COVID-19 pandemic.
'A bit of a roller-coaster': Man whose cancer surgery was cancelled at last minute gets new surgery date
A Winnipeg man who found out his prostate cancer surgery was cancelled mere hours before it was supposed to begin has now had his procedure rescheduled.
Toronto
-
Police identify five people killed in Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting
Police have identified the five people killed in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. condo building Sunday.
-
Vaughan councillor tried to solve gunman's complaints a month before shooting
About a month before five people were killed during a shooting spree in a condo north of Toronto, a city councillor met the presumed gunman in his suite looking to help solve his complaints, but didn’t see any evidence of the problems Francesco Villi fixated on, the councillor said.
-
8 teenage girls charged with second-degree murder after man fatally stabbed in Toronto
Eight teenage girls, some as young as 13 years old, have been charged in connection with a "swarming" attack in downtown Toronto that left a man dead on Sunday.
Atlantic
-
Alerts issued for Maritimes ahead of Friday storm that risks power outages
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for all three Maritime provinces for Friday afternoon into Saturday.
-
Nine-month-old baby tested positive for RSV after passing away, says godmother
The godmother of a nine-month-old baby girl who died on Sunday is speaking out on behalf of the grief-stricken parents.
-
'My heart is still in tatters': International students speak out after roommate killed in Sydney house fire
When a fire broke out at a duplex on Park Street in Sydney, N.S., Saturday afternoon, an international student from India who was inside lost his life.
London
-
London, Ont. likely to see white Christmas with snowstorm on horizon
If you are hoping to wake up to a white Christmas in the Forest city this year the odds are in our favour. A potent winter storm is on the way Thursday night, with snow and arctic cold to follow late Friday.
-
State of emergency declared by Oneida First Nations of the Thames
A state of emergency has been declared at the Oneida Nation of the Thames because the community’s primary source of water has reached an all time low.
-
Wish granted for London boy living with 'butterfly syndrome'
A London boy whose skin is fragile to the slightest touch has received an early Christmas present. Amin Alahmad, 10, was granted a wish by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police say two suspects arrested at the scene not involved in hotel murders
Two of the three suspects arrested at the scene of two murders on Walford Road in Sudbury were not involved in the deaths, Sudbury police said Tuesday afternoon.
-
8 teenage girls charged with second-degree murder after man fatally stabbed in Toronto
Eight teenage girls, some as young as 13 years old, have been charged in connection with a "swarming" attack in downtown Toronto that left a man dead on Sunday.
-
Northern Ont. residents concerned about loose cow on Hwy. 17
A group of residents north of Sault Ste. Marie is worried about a cow that has been hanging around Highway 17 for the last seven months following a crash.
Calgary
-
Calgary sees flight cancellations, delays amid Vancouver snowstorm
A winter storm in Vancouver that caused an unprecedented number of cancelled flights on Tuesday also created chaos for Calgary travellers.
-
Extreme cold weather in Calgary: closures and cancellations
Calgary remains under an extreme cold warning.
-
Sawed-off shotgun, stolen property, seized during Calgary arrest
Calgary police say charges have been laid against two people in connection with the seizure of a stolen vehicle, property and a sawed-off shotgun last week.
Kitchener
-
K-W businesses adapting as single-use plastic bans take effect
As of today, companies can no longer produce plastic checkout bags, cutlery, stir sticks, straws and takeout containers or bring them into Canada -- and in a year, it will also be illegal to sell them.
-
Police now investigating Kitchener shooting as homicide
The victim of a shooting in Kitchener on Sunday has died of his injuries and police are now investigating the incident as a homicide.
-
Passengers flying from Waterloo region to Vancouver stuck on tarmac overnight, other flights at YKF cancelled
A fierce winter storm that swept through western Canada is causing travel chaos across the country, including for those flying in and out of Waterloo region.
Vancouver
-
12 hours on the tarmac: Snow wreaks havoc at Vancouver airport
There were passengers stuck on the tarmac for 12 hours overnight as heavy snow snarled operations at the Vancouver airport, leading to dozens of flight cancellations and delays.
-
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively to match donations to B.C. food bank's baby program
Expectant parents and actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively will be matching donations to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank's Baby Steps program this holiday season, as the organization continues to see unprecedented demand for its services.
-
Here's how much snow fell in different parts of the Lower Mainland
Preliminary data from Environment and Climate Change Canada Tuesday shows just how much snow fell in parts of B.C.'s Lower Mainland, with some areas seeing accumulations of 35 centimetres by 10 a.m.
Edmonton
-
Alberta man charged with more sex offences against children, ALERT believes there are 100 victims
A man already accused of sexual offences against six children in the Morinville, Alta., area was charged with 18 additional offences Tuesday.
-
New Year's Eve fireworks return to Churchill Square with 2 shows
Festivities are back at Sir Winston Churchill Square for the first time since 2016 with fireworks shows at 8:30 p.m. and midnight.
-
At-risk Edmontonians find security at new supportive housing centre
Dozens of vulnerable Edmontonians are settling into their new permanent homes in south Edmonton.
Windsor
-
Celebrating Hanukkah amidst hate: How Windsor’s Jewish community is overcoming anti-Semitism this holiday season
Windsor’s Jewish community is in the midst of marking Hanukkah without pandemic restrictions for the first time since 2019 — but they’re doing so as anti-Semitism spikes.
-
Amherstburg powers forward with installing electric vehicle chargers
A ribbon cutting to celebrate the installation of new electric vehicle (EV) chargers in Amherstburg took place Tuesday.
-
'Collect it, sanitize it, reuse it': Southwestern Ontario women land on Forbes list for environmentally friendly company
A pair of young entrepreneurs from southwestern Ontario is changing the world one reusable container at a time. At a small facility in Guelph, Kayli Dale and Jacquie Hutchings are helping businesses transition from single-use plastics to reusable options.
Regina
-
RCMP report increase in thefts, break-ins in south-central Sask.
A steady increase in property crimes, including theft and break-and-enters has been reported in south-central Saskatchewan, according to RCMP.
-
24 supportive housing units opening in Regina due to new federal, provincial partnership
Through a new partnership, a Regina non-profit will be able to provide 24 units of supportive housing for those at risk of homelessness in the Queen City.
-
Scarth Street pedestrian mall may soon allow vehicles
The City of Regina is hiring a consultant to come up with a plan and one of the decisions to be made is whether limited traffic should be allowed on the pedestrian mall.
Ottawa
-
Police identify five people killed in Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting
Police have identified the five people killed in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. condo building Sunday.
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Expect 'significant winter storm' in Ottawa just before Christmas
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement calling for a 'significant winter storm' late this week into the holiday weekend. The weather agency is advising people to consider changing their travel plans.
-
Friends remember Sommer Boudreau as a 'warrior princess'
Friends of the Boudreau family are remembering Sommer Boudreau as a person with a bold personality. Sommer was found dead in a Deep River, Ont. home on Dec. 11.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon businesses brace for single use plastic ban
Chris Kinzel has almost transitioned his business to fully sustainable and compostable alternatives to single-use plastics.
-
Saskatoon looking into ways to limit 'stomach-turning odour' from north-end business
The city is looking into potential options to mitigate the smell coming from a business in Saskatoon's north industrial area.
-
Weary traveler stuck in Saskatoon airport due to 'extreme weather'
Many travellers expecting to leave or arrive at Saskatoon's airport had the travel plans upended due to weather-related delays in other markets.