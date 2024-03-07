Quebec teen drowns in waters off Florida during swim camp

The body of a Quebec teenager has been found in the Gulf of Mexico. William Zhang, 17, was visiting Florida with his swim team for a swim camp. He did not return to shore at the end of swimming drill on Wednesday morning.

A 911 caller advised local authorities that a swimmer was carried offshore.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, on the west-central coast of Florida, confirmed the boy's death on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m.

"Per detectives, the swim coaches advised that they checked for riptides or hazards before the swimmers entered the water," a news release reads.



Pinellas Suncoast Fire Rescue Chief Jeffrey Davidson told local media outlets the water was choppy on Wednesday morning and rip currents were visible, but conditions improved as the day went on.

He said the swim group was a "couple of hundred yards off the coast."

Search efforts were conducted by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Indian Shores Police Department, Pinellas Suncoast Fire Rescue, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), and the United States Coast Guard.

Zhang was located and pronounced deceased at 5:23 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the incident does not appear suspicious in nature and next of kin has been notified.

