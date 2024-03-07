Quebec teen drowns in waters off Florida during swim camp
The body of a Quebec teenager has been found in the Gulf of Mexico. William Zhang, 17, was visiting Florida with his swim team for a swim camp. He did not return to shore at the end of swimming drill on Wednesday morning.
A 911 caller advised local authorities that a swimmer was carried offshore.
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, on the west-central coast of Florida, confirmed the boy's death on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m.
"Per detectives, the swim coaches advised that they checked for riptides or hazards before the swimmers entered the water," a news release reads.
Pinellas Suncoast Fire Rescue Chief Jeffrey Davidson told local media outlets the water was choppy on Wednesday morning and rip currents were visible, but conditions improved as the day went on.
He said the swim group was a "couple of hundred yards off the coast."
Search efforts were conducted by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Indian Shores Police Department, Pinellas Suncoast Fire Rescue, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), and the United States Coast Guard.
Zhang was located and pronounced deceased at 5:23 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say the incident does not appear suspicious in nature and next of kin has been notified.
BREAKING 6 dead, including 4 children, in Barrhaven homicide, Ottawa police say
Growing number of bodies left sitting in cold storage at N.L. hospital
Tucked away near a receiving bay and mere feet from a green garbage dumpster, a group of industrial freezers are holding a growing amount of human bodies outside Newfoundland and Labrador’s biggest hospital.
TREND LINE Majority of Canadians not even considering voting for the Liberals: Nanos
Fewer Canadians than at almost any point since the party was elected with Justin Trudeau as leader are considering voting for the federal Liberals, according to the latest tracking by Nanos Research.
First-ever bald eagle nest discovered in Toronto, conservation authority confirms
For the first time ever, a bald eagle’s nest has been discovered in Toronto, the city’s conservation authority confirmed Thursday.
BREAKING 6 dead, including 4 children, in Barrhaven homicide, Ottawa police say
Four children and two adults are dead in a Barrhaven homicide. Ottawa police responded to 911 calls just before 11 p.m. The six victims were found deceased inside a home on Berrigan Drive.
The body of a Quebec teenager has been found in the Gulf of Mexico. William Zhang, 17, was visiting Florida with his swim team for a swim camp. He did not return to shore at the end of swimming drill on Wednesday morning.
'Sweetest kids you'll ever meet:' School mourns family killed in plane crash
Students and staff at a private school north of Toronto are “completely distraught” as they grapple with the loss of a family of five killed in a plane crash in Nashville, a school administrator said Thursday, calling the family “an integral part” of the community.
Sweden officially joins NATO, ending decades of post-Second World War neutrality
Sweden on Thursday formally joined NATO as the 32nd member of the transatlantic military alliance, ending decades of post-Second World War neutrality as concerns about Russian aggression in Europe have spiked following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
Winning ticket for Lotto 6/49's Gold Ball Jackpot worth $58 million
Lotto 649's $58 million Gold Ball Jackpot was won last night. On top of the classic $5 million dollar jackpot, each draw also comes with a guaranteed prize.
Family 'thrilled' scammers' tool worth $1B across Ontario will be wiped out
An Ontario family says they’re 'thrilled' the provincial government has moved to wipe out a tool used so often by scammers that it has been used to claim some $1 billion worth of value from properties across the province.
'Sweetest kids you'll ever meet:' School mourns family killed in plane crash
Students and staff at a private school north of Toronto are “completely distraught” as they grapple with the loss of a family of five killed in a plane crash in Nashville, a school administrator said Thursday, calling the family “an integral part” of the community.
Marineland guilty of charges over its care of 3 young black bears
Marineland has been found guilty under Ontario's animal cruelty laws of three charges related to its care of three black bears.
First-ever bald eagle nest discovered in Toronto, conservation authority confirms
For the first time ever, a bald eagle’s nest has been discovered in Toronto, the city’s conservation authority confirmed Thursday.
Snow and rain adding up in the Maritimes, further icy weather possible Thursday night
CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell shares preliminary reports for a weather system as it continues through the Maritimes on Thursday.
Growing number of bodies left sitting in cold storage at N.L. hospital
Tucked away near a receiving bay and mere feet from a green garbage dumpster, a group of industrial freezers are holding a growing amount of human bodies outside Newfoundland and Labrador’s biggest hospital.
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Thursday, March 7, 2024.
Growing number of bodies left sitting in cold storage at N.L. hospital
Tucked away near a receiving bay and mere feet from a green garbage dumpster, a group of industrial freezers are holding a growing amount of human bodies outside Newfoundland and Labrador’s biggest hospital.
Newfoundland police lay 63 more charges against former teacher
A former Newfoundland teacher and volleyball coach is now facing more than 150 charges related to what police call sexual violence.
Supreme Court rejects sexual assault appeal from Newfoundland police officer
A Newfoundland police officer convicted of sexual assault in a 2014 case will head back to prison after the country’s top court dismissed his latest appeal.
6 dead, including 4 children, in Barrhaven homicide, Ottawa police say
Four children and two adults are dead in a Barrhaven homicide. Ottawa police responded to 911 calls just before 11 p.m. The six victims were found deceased inside a home on Berrigan Drive.
Indigenous Rights: uOttawa students want RBC to remove on campus branch
Students from the University of Ottawa joined 13 other universities across Canada to protest at RBC’s presence on campus, calling on the bank to stop funding fossil fuel projects, that they say, “violate Indigenous rights."
'It's outrageous': Growing number of BMO customers raise concerns with bank's security, investigative processes
Since sharing the stories of four Bank of Montreal customers fighting to get some form of restitution after they had thousands of dollars stolen from their accounts, CTV News Ottawa has been flooded with emails from Canadians who are facing similar situations.
Miscommunication led plane to crash land in 8 inches of snow in northern Ont.
A Thunder Airlines plane travelling from Thunder Bay to Sault Ste. Marie crashed in Wawa, Ont., in 2023 because the pilot believed the runway had already been cleared of snow.
Rural northern Ont. emergency department closes until further notice
Blanche River Health has closed the emergency department at its Englehart site until further notice.
-
6 dead, including 4 children, in Barrhaven homicide, Ottawa police say
Four children and two adults are dead in a Barrhaven homicide. Ottawa police responded to 911 calls just before 11 p.m. The six victims were found deceased inside a home on Berrigan Drive.
Mixed-reality technology coming to LHSC
HoloLens Technology, a software developed at LHSC, is expected to make surgery easier for doctors.
Fatal crash involving tractor in Perth County
It happened just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday between Stratford and Tavistock when a tractor left the roadway on Line 29 between Road 111 and Road 112.
Paediatric tricycle stolen from London school
On Feb. 26, police said a man entered a secondary school in the east end of the city and stole a paediatric tricycle that was purchased for a student to help with mobility and exercise.
Police searching for people involved in Kitchener shooting
Bullets hit the front door and windows of a Kitchener convenience store on Tuesday night.
Lamborghini stolen during test drive near Waterloo, Ont.: police
Waterloo regional police are looking for suspects after a Lamborghini was stolen from Wilmot Township.
Guelph woman charged after crash involving school bus
A Guelph woman has been charged after a three-vehicle collision involving a school bus.
Ford City 'suspicious' fire under investigation
The Windsor Police Service Arson Unit is investigating fire in the Ford City area that has been deemed suspicious.
Home sales increasing in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors (WECAR) says the average number of home sales are up in the region.
Traffic blitz planned at two 'dangerous' intersections
Windsor police are informing the public of two traffic initiatives on Thursday.
Police raid uncovers cache of firearms in Innisfil, Ont., man faces 115+ charges
An Innisfil, Ont., man faces more than 115 charges after police raided a home south of Barrie following information about a suspect believed to be purchasing and trafficking firearms.
Residents flee their home during basement fire
A small basement fire sent residents scrambling out into the dusk.
Simcoe County Museum shares intriguing Tales of Fantasy Exhibit
The Simcoe County Museum invites the community to embark on a cultural journey with captivating legends and myths from Quebec, Canadian, and First Nations heritage.
Class action confirmed by B.C. court after recall of Cottonelle wipes
B.C.'s Supreme Court has confirmed a national class action lawsuit against Kimberly-Clark Corporation following a 2020 recall of flushable wipes over possible bacteria contamination.
'It's so sad': B.C. gardeners grieve as they take stock of cold snap's toll
Across British Columbia's South Coast, gardeners are finding dead or damaged plants due to the cold snap that sent temperatures plunging in January.
Skier avoided backcountry cliff by hiking to helipad: North Shore Rescue
Rescue crews were called to an area of Cypress Provincial Park Wednesday to help a skier who ducked boundary ropes to ski in the backcountry.
Calls for Island Health to bolster its mental health supports for pediatric cancer patients
For a family, navigating a child’s cancer diagnosis is hard. It’s not only the physical challenges that will come with treatment, but the mental trauma that the family will need to work through during their cancer journey.
'It's so sad': B.C. gardeners grieve as they take stock of cold snap's toll
Across British Columbia's South Coast, gardeners are finding dead or damaged plants due to the cold snap that sent temperatures plunging in January.
Selina Robinson quits B.C. NDP, citing antisemitism in caucus
A former British Columbia cabinet minister quit the New Democrat government Wednesday, citing antisemitism in the party caucus and indifference towards the problem.
'Not sustainable': City committee debating reopening of Portage and Main, closure of underground concourse
A city committee is debating reopening Portage and Main to pedestrians.
Which Manitoba community saw the most snow Wednesday
A fast and furious low-pressure system moved in and out of southern Manitoba Wednesday, blanketing regions in heavy snow, and shutting down highways and schools in the process.
Animal Justice seeking charge against Manitoba farm over alleged horse export
In a rare legal move, an animal rights group has taken matters into its own hands and is pursuing a charge against a Manitoba farm over its treatment of horses.
'No choice but to solve this': Calgary Construction Association sounds alarm over ongoing worker shortage
One in four jobs open in Calgary is connected to the construction industry yet there is a shortage of workers, according to the Calgary Construction Association.
Stampede not allowed in Pride parade for 'foreseeable future' due to abuse by former staffer
The Calgary Stampede will not be allowed to participate in the city’s annual Pride parade for the “foreseeable future,” due to its negligence regarding the sexual abuse of members of the Young Canadians by a former staffer.
New features being added to Calgary parks
The City of Calgary is starting to upgrade park and open spaces to make them more appealing to residents.
Police investigate sexual assault at south-side rec centre
Edmonton police are searching for the culprit in the sexual assault of a girl at a city recreation centre.
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Climbing out of the cold spell
That's it. The cold spell ends today as temperatures get back to average for the first time since Feb. 25 (a week-and-a-half ago).
Oilers bring 5-game win streak into Columbus
The Edmonton Oilers will look to stretch their win streak to six games when they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.
Over $128M dedicated for geothermal aquatics centre in Regina meant to replace Lawson
Plans for a new aquatics facility in Regina received a large funding boost Thursday with a $128.1 million investment from all three levels of government.
Residential school survivors focus of national event in Regina
A national conference is happening in Regina this week regarding ground searches for potential unmarked graves at sites of former residential schools across Canada.
Saskatchewan finishes top of its pool at Brier, becomes first team to clinch playoff spot
Team Saskatchewan has finished first in ‘Pool B’ at the Montana’s Brier after defeating Nunavut 9-3 on Wednesday night, making them the first team to clinch a playoff spot.
Sask. premier promises 'largest increase in school operating funding ever'
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has revealed the province's plans for increased funding to education – ahead of the provincial budget.
Saskatoon council moves to lay the groundwork for housing accelerator
City officials are laying the groundwork to put the federal government's housing accelerator dollars to work building more middle-density units in Saskatoon.
Ottawa owes Sask. businesses $300M in carbon tax rebates: CFIB
A non-profit that advocates for businesses says the federal government is stalling on carbon tax rebates.