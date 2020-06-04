Advertisement
Montreal News | Local Breaking | CTV News Montreal
Quebec tables bill to abolish time limit on reporting sexual assault
Quebec Justice Minister and Minister Responsible for Canadian Relations and the Canadian Francophonie Sonia Lebel announces the reopening of courthouses during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City. Quebec Premier Francois Legault, left, looks on. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
MONTREAL -- Victims of sexual assault in Quebec will soon be able to seek justice despite how long ago the alleged acts occurred.
Justice Minister Sonia LeBel tabled Bill 55 on Thursday – a long-awaited piece of legislation that will abolish the time limit on bringing civil action against an alleged assaulter. The time limit was three years until 2013 when the Parti Quebecois government changed it to 30. In 2018, the Coalition Avenir Québec government committed to abolishing the limit entirely.
Elderly victims have demanded for the limit to be abolished for years, especially those who were attacked repeatedly by pedophile priests when they were children.
Quebec and Prince Edward Island are the only Canadian provinces that have time limits for crimes of this nature.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 4, 2020.