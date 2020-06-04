MONTREAL -- Victims of sexual assault in Quebec will soon be able to seek justice despite how long ago the alleged acts occurred.

Justice Minister Sonia LeBel tabled Bill 55 on Thursday – a long-awaited piece of legislation that will abolish the time limit on bringing civil action against an alleged assaulter. The time limit was three years until 2013 when the Parti Quebecois government changed it to 30. In 2018, the Coalition Avenir Québec government committed to abolishing the limit entirely.

Elderly victims have demanded for the limit to be abolished for years, especially those who were attacked repeatedly by pedophile priests when they were children.

Quebec and Prince Edward Island are the only Canadian provinces that have time limits for crimes of this nature.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 4, 2020.