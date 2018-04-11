

The Canadian Press





Quebec's Superior Court is expected to rule today regarding the possible broadcast of a video taken during the attack at a Quebec City Mosque in January 2017.

A consortium comprised of seven media outlets has requested access to some of the images captured by surveillance cameras during the incident.

Elements of the video that depict "raw violence" are not part of the request.

However, the Crown is opposed to the footage becoming publicly available. Descriptions of the video are suffiicent, they argue.

Judge Francois Huot, who is presiding over the trial, will weigh freedom of expression against respect for the dignity of crime victims.

The lawyer representing the media outlets argues that the public has a right to see at least some of the videos that will affect deliberations.