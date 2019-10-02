Quebec Justice Dionysia "Denny" Zerbisias passed away at the Montreal Jewish General Hospital Oct. 1.

She was 80 years old.

Zerbisias was accepted to the bar in 1962 and appointed Superior Court Judge in 1983. She later served on the Quebec Court of Appeal from 1996 to 1998 and retired from the bench in 2013.

She was awarded the Queen's Golden Jubilee Medal in 2003 and Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2013.

Zerbisias was predeceased by her partner Martin Bergman and is survived by children Mandy and Cindy.

Her funeral is Thursday, Oct. 3 at 10 p.m. at the Mount Royal Funeral Complex.