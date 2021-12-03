MONTREAL -- The Quebec government has called a meeting with the three daycare unions that have started or are threatening unlimited strike action.

The CSQ-affiliated Fédération des intervenantes en petite enfance (FIPEQ) says it expects to receive a final offer from the province during this meeting, after recent negotiations did not result in a settlement.

FIPEQ, affiliated with the CSQ, says discussions were held until 3 a.m. Friday.

The union received an unlimited strike mandate from its members, but chose not to exercise it until at least next week, barring an agreement.

FIPEQ and the Syndicat québécois des employés de service (SQEES), affiliated with the FTQ, had planned to announce the start date of their unlimited strikes at an 11 a.m. press conference, but cancelled following the summons.

The CSN-affiliated Fédération de la santé et des services sociaux (FSSS) began its mandate for an indefinite strike last Wednesday.

The main issue now is the wage offered to support staff in the province's child care centers (CPEs), including kitchen, maintenance and administrative workers.

The Quebec government was offering six to 9.3 per cent over three years, depending on job title, based on increases granted to government employees in general.

FIPEQ asked for 13.6 to 14.8 per cent over three years for support staff.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 3, 2021.