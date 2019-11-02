LAVAL -- Two Laval residents lost their lives Friday night in Senneterre, Abitibi-Témiscamingue, in a collision that the SQ attributed especially to the tempestuous weather.

Sergeant Louis-Philippe Bibeau of the Sureté du Québec said that Kiriakos Thomopoulos, 70, and Lucie Corriveau-Thomopoulos, 67, were driving north on Highway 113 when their vehicle veered off course and hit a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction, shortly before 7 p.m., in Senneterre. They were transported to the hospital, and pronounced dead later in the evening.

The occupants of the second vehicle, both in their 60s, sustained life-threatening injuries, said Sergeant Bibeau.

"The weather could have contributed to this collision," he explained.

