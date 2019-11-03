Over 100,000 Quebecers were still without electricity on Sunday, days after a windstorm swept through the province.

At the peak of the outage almost 1 million Hydro Quebec clients were without electricity but on Sunday the Crown Corporation’s CEO said service has been restored to 840,000 of them.

“We understand that 48 hours without electricity is a long time so we’ve been accelerating and I can assure you were are making all effort to bring electricity to every home in Quebec,” said Eric Martel.

The main regions still affected include Mauricie and Centre-du-Quebec with 38,000 still without power as well as 23,000 in Chaudiere-Appalaches, 22,000 in Monteregie, 20,000 in the Laurentians, 20,000 in Estrie and another 10,000 in the Quebec City region.

“The work remaining is a lot more complex,” said Martel. “Very often it’s behind the homes so we don’t have access with our trucks, we have to bring special equipment.”

In a statement Hydro Quebec warned Quebecers in areas still without powers to not approach power lines and to avoid using outdoor equipment indoors, such as fuel-burning heaters, generators or portage stoves designed for outdoor use. They also warned Quebecers to make sure food stored in freezers that had turned off due to the outage to check for spoilage.