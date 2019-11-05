MONTREAL – As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, more than 27,000 homes in Quebec were still without power after last week’s rain and wind storm.

Most of those people are in the Montérégie region, including more than 400 homes in Longueuil.

In Montreal, there are just over 130 customers in the dark.

Hydro-Quebec said Monday its goal is to have everyone reconnected by Tuesday night.

“Despite the tireless efforts of our workers in the field, restoring service to the remaining customers is proving to be very challenging,” the Crown Corporation noted.

Hydro-Quebec workers were on the ground throughout the weekend, with the help of teams from other provinces and the U.S., to bring electricity back to almost a million customers affected by the storm.

"We have a lot of work done, but the rest of the work is not easy because instead of plugging in 100 or 200 people at a time, we're plugging in three or four people at a time," said Quebec Premier François Legault.

According to Hydro-Quebec, several hundred people are working to restore electricity to those still in the dark.