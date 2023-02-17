Quebec storm: Here's a list of school closures

Quebecers woke up to ice pellets falling, frozen ground and gusts of wind, prompting several school boards and service centres to close for the day.

No schools on the Island of Montreal have been closed.

Here is the list

Eastern Townships School Board

​New Frontiers School Board

Centre de services scolaire des Grandes-Seigneuries

Centre de services scolaire des Hautes-Rivières

Centre de services scolaire des Marie-Victorin

Centre de services scolaire des Patriotes

Centre de services scolaire de Saint-Hyacinthe

Centre de services scolaire des Sommets

Centre de services scolaire Sorel-Tracy

Centre de services scolaire des Trois-Lacs

Centre de services scolaire du Val-des-Cerfs

Centre de services scolaire de la Vallée-des-Tisserands