Quebec ice storm: Work underway after a million households plunged into darkness
Hydro-Quebec hopes to restore power to 70 to 80 per cent of customers by Friday night, officials said Thursday morning.
More than a million households are still in the dark after freezing rain tore through the province, blacking out neighbourhoods and downing trees.
As of around noon, just over 1 million Hydro-Quebec customers were still without power, nearly half (over 480,000) of them in Montreal.
"It's pretty severe for Montreal," Energy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon told reporters at a Thursday morning press conference.
He said over 1,000 Hydro-Quebec workers are on the ground across the province to make repairs, and New Brunswick and Ontario have offered to provide reinforcements if needed.The outages are concentrated, Fitzgibbon noted, meaning relatively few repairs are needed to bring power back to large groups of customers at a time.
"25 per cent of the outages [...] have 1,000 connections and more. That is very concentrated, so Hydro-Quebec is focused on these areas," he explained.
A snapshot of power outages on the Island of Montreal taken around 6:30 a.m. on April 6, 2023.
Speaking at another press conference later Thursday, Hydro-Quebec president Sophie Brochu advised residents not to touch fallen trees or other debris.
To accelerate cleanup, she also asked people parked on the street to move their vehicles if they see a Hydro-Quebec crew approaching.
Hydro-Quebec officials said they hope to most power restored by the end of the day Friday, noting some customers will remain in the dark this weekend.
DOWNED TREES, POWER LINES
The freezing rain storm started early Wednesday, sweeping across southern Quebec and coating large swaths of the region in slick ice. Tree branches toppled over, crushing cars in some cases and falling on power lines.
Transport Quebec said weather conditions forced it to close the Victoria Bridge on Wednesday, which connects Montreal with its southern suburbs.
In addition, Via Rail issued a travel advisory, saying power outages and track obstructions caused service delays and cancellations in the Montreal-Toronto Corridor.
Montreal Mayor Valerie said in a Thursday tweet that all major roads had been cleared and that the city is now prioritizing residential streets.
"Limit your movements and, if you must go out, remain cautious," she wrote.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Montreal and said Canada remains on standby for assistance.
"Our focus is very much on being there as support as necessary the municipalities and the province. The federal government is here to help as needed," he said, alongside Mayor Plante.
Trudeau said he would meet with Legault to discuss what the province needs.
"I know the province and the City of Montreal have a tremendous amount of great teams on the ground, doing the work," he said.
A fallen tree branch is shown next to a bus shelter following an ice storm in Montreal, Thursday, April 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
City of Montreal spokesperson Philippe Sabourin told CTV News the city remains focused on removing trees that have fallen on the streets and in parks in the city. He said citizens should avoid parks where crews are working.
"There are a lot of jobs needed to be done in the coming hours, in the coming days I would say," he said.
The city is asking citizens to call 311 only if there is a mobility issue.
"It's important that those residential streets be reopened for traffic. It's important for our emergency teams to be able to navigate in town everywhere."
Residents should call a private contractor to deal with trees that have fallen on their own property.
"If it fell on the city property, then you call 311, but only if that tree or that branch blocked the street or the sidewalk," said Sabourin.
Workers clear a fallen tree from a street following an ice storm in Montreal, Thursday, April 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Parts of the province are still under a freezing rain warning Thursday. The warning has been lifted in Montreal, where periods of drizzle are forecasted throughout the morning.
Many area schools are closed in light of the bad weather and electricity issues.
With files from The Canadian Press.
