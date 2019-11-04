MONTREAL – Power has been restored to the majority of Quebec homes after last week’s intense cocktail of rain and wind.

Hydro-Quebec workers were on the ground throughout the weekend, with the help of teams from other provinces and the U.S., to bring electricity back to almost a million customers affected by the storm.

"We have now about 50,000 people in Quebec without electricity out of 1 million that we had Friday in the morning," said Premier Francois Legault at the Monday morning news conference.

As of 12 p.m. Monday, more than 54,000 Quebecers were left without power. Most of those homes are in the Estrie and Centre-du-Quebec regions. In Montreal, just over 875 homes remain in the dark.

"We have a lot of work done but the rest of the work is not easy, because instead of plugging in 100 or 200 people at a time, we're plugging in three or four people at a time. So there's a lot of work to do," said Legault, adding that Hydro-Quebec is confident "most of these people" will regain electricity by Tuesday night.

Some 1,400 people are working day and day to restore electricity to those still in the dark.

“We understand that 48 hours without electricity is a long time, so we’ve been accelerating and I can assure you we are making all efforts to bring electricity to every home in Quebec,” said Eric Martel, Hydro-Quebec president and CEO, on Sunday.

“The work remaining is a lot more complex. Very often it’s behind the homes, so we don’t have access with our trucks and we have to bring special equipment.”

The Crown Corporation is reminding people not to approach power lines and to never use outdoor equipment, such as barbecues and generators, inside.