Quebec spending on private agency health workers soars over last five years

The Quebec government reportedly spent more than $1.5 billion last year on private-agency health-care workers at a time when its health ministry says it wants to reduce the use of private health services.

The data was obtained from the health ministry and reported by the Journal de Montreal (JdeM). The same figures show that private-sector spending is five times what it was five years ago in 2017-2018, when the government spent $300 million.

Health Minister Christian Dube has publicly made it a mission to stop using private agencies to staff hospitals altogether by 2026. However, when questioned on those figures Tuesday, he emphasized again that it will be a gradual process.

Still, it's not entirely clear how the province will pull itself out of its health-care labour shortage and stop relying on the private sector.

The ministry has already put measures in place to try and dissuade public sector nurses from going private. Largely punitive in nature, they are supposed to ensure that nurses at private agencies are given less desirable shifts and that nurses in the public system have a difficult time moving back and forth between the sectors.

Back in April, Dube said “Quebec is dependent” on private agencies to make up for missing manpower.

The staffing situation remains desperate in some regions -- one health authority in Quebec’s West-Monteregie region has resorted to offering incentives like a free place to sleep at the hospital and paid mileage for nurses who live more than 50 km away from the hospitals if they agree to work two double shifts.

On Tuesday, Dube said he expects the government will be able to curb those costs when new legislation comes into effect. One new regulation limits the amount private agencies can charge.

“Remember, it’s not long ago that we had prepared (Bill) 10,” Dube said.

The nurses' union, the FIQ, had demanded in March 2023 that the government continue work to further modify Bill 10, chapter 8: An Act limiting the use of personnel placement agencies’ services and independent labour in the health and social services sector.

As a result, Dube said Bill 10 as it now stands, addresses two issues: "the timing of being able to get rid of the agency, and it limited the amount that they can charge us. These two (factors) will be in application as of this October,” Dube added.

“So, I think we have the tools,” he said.

Attracting nurses to the public system remains the biggest hurdle. Prominent nurses’ unions have said the government needs to improve working conditions and salaries.

Negotiations are ongoing.