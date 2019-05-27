

By Kevin Gould, CTV Montreal





The provincial government is funding dozens of projects at daycares across Quebec.

The Ministry of Families confirmed it will spend nearly $3 million to fund more than 130 projects.

Daycares had to submit their ideas last December, whether it was for new playground equipment, methods to improve education for children, or ways to improve communication with parents.

The maximum funding for each project was $25,000, although some daycares only asked for $2,000 in funding.

The list of qualifying projects is available on the Ministry's website.

Seventeen of the daycares with winning projects are in Montreal.