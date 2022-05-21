Quebec Solidaire wants to give all Quebecers access to water bodies

People enjoy the warm weather at the beach in Oka Provincial Park Thursday, May 20, 2021 in Oka, Quebec. The park has limited access after crowds swarmed the beach in the past few days to escape the heat. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz People enjoy the warm weather at the beach in Oka Provincial Park Thursday, May 20, 2021 in Oka, Quebec. The park has limited access after crowds swarmed the beach in the past few days to escape the heat. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Youngest of 10 Buffalo shooting victims laid to rest

Roberta Drury, a 32-year-old woman who was the youngest of the 10 Black people killed at a Buffalo supermarket, was remembered at her funeral Saturday for her love for family and friends, tenacity 'and most of all, that smile that could light up a room.'

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon