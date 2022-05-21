Quebec Solidaire wants to give all Quebecers access to water bodies

Judging that access to bodies of water and shorelines is too restricted in the province, Québec Solidaire (QS) will table a bill by the end of the parliamentary session to allow all Quebecers to enjoy them.

Whether it's access to lakeside beaches, boat launches or trails near waterways, the party believes that there is inequality in the population's access to these places of relaxation and outdoor activities.

QS said the pandemic highlighted these inequalities, as it became clear that many housebound families, especially in large urban centres, had difficulty finding places to cool off during heat waves.

QS Rouyn-Norada-Temiscamingue MNA Emilise Lessard-Therriern called it nothing less than a "public health issue." She will table her bill by the end of the current parliamentary session.

In an interview with The Canadian Press, she could not reveal the content of her bill because of the rules of the National Assembly, but she explained that the idea will be to ensure that all Quebecers know where they can go to enjoy a body of water, without having to pay a fortune.

This QS project is part of its desire to facilitate Quebecers' access to the nature that surrounds them.

Earlier this week, the party had unveiled its election commitment to make access to national parks and wildlife reserves completely free.