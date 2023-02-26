Quebec Solidaire wants to cap restaurant delivery fees at 20 percent
Quebec Solidaire (QS) is proposing to limit the fees that platforms like DoorDash, Uber Eats and SkipTheDishes can charge merchants.
QS said on Sunday that they want fees capped at 20 per cent.
"Currently, delivery platforms charge absolutely unbelievable percentages to restaurant owners," said QS economic and financial critic Haroun Bouazzi.
Bouazzi said restaurants "have had a hard time during COVID" and are certainly not out of the woods yet, as "there is a recession looming."
The 20 per cent maximum was applied during the pandemic, thanks to a bill introduced in March 2021 by the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, André Lamontagne.
The law, which ended with the lifting of the health emergency, only affected restaurants whose dining rooms were closed or whose opening hours were reduced because of health measures.
Bouazzi is convinced that introducing such a measure on a permanent basis would either raise the profit margin of restaurant owners or lower the price paid by customers.
"Either way, it's a good thing," he said.
Quebec Solidaire is making this call the day after an investigation by La Presse revealed that prices were higher than the maximum allowed and that taxes were being collected illegally by delivery sites.
According to Bouazzi, these revelations represent only the tip of the iceberg, while "these are companies that operate all the time in illegality or in legal loopholes."
He cites data storage, working conditions and the status of delivery people and accounting sleight of hand to avoid paying taxes as examples of problems that should be legislated on.
Lamontagne's office did not immediately respond to questions from The Canadian Press.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 26, 2023.
