Quebec Solidaire chose to innovate with its election posters this year - presented without slogans and produced by local artists without constraint.

The party also invited the public to contribute to the collection by designing their own postersduring a press briefing Friday.

Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois introduced the posters - and their illustrators - at the Ausgang Plaza.

The artists, who were paid for their work, according to Nadeau-Dubois, were given carte blanche when designing their posters.

The theme of 'environment' - fossil fuels and public transit - surface several times in the work. Cultural diversity and free daycare were also represented, as well as stylized portraits of Nadeau and party co-spokesperson Manon Masse.

Quebec Solidaire said they were fed up with traditional poster 'battles' during the campaign. and wanted to break from the mold by appealing to six illustrators from around Quebec.

Thirty posters will be sent to the party's constituency offices, and the additional, publically-produced posters will be available to view on the party's website.