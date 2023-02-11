Quebec Solidaire to hold national council in Montreal this weekend

Quebec Solidaire co-spokespeople Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois and Manon Masse speak to the media after the party’s caucus meeting, Monday, January 23, 2023 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz Quebec Solidaire co-spokespeople Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois and Manon Masse speak to the media after the party’s caucus meeting, Monday, January 23, 2023 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon