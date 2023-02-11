Quebec Solidaire to hold national council in Montreal this weekend

Québec Solidaire (QS) will take stock of its election campaign with around 300 delegates at a national council this weekend at Collège Ahuntsic in Montreal.

Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois and Manon Massé's party dreamed of forming the official opposition in the national assembly but only had eleven members elected on Oct. 3.

In a document that will be presented to party members on Saturday, a copy of which was obtained by The Canadian Press, the party believes it should have focused on "simpler and more popular" proposals.

It notes that its proposal for a tax on large fortunes has been particularly destabilizing.

"The complex nature of the proposal (many people do not know how to calculate their net worth) forced us to be in an educational and explanatory mode and less in an offensive and political mode," the document reads.

In addition, the tax on the purchase of polluting vehicles has been used as a scarecrow, the party notes, but says it knew that this measure would be more difficult to argue in more rural areas.