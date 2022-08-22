Quebec Solidaire proposes an infant benefit for parents without daycare spaces

Québec Solidaire presented an electoral commitment aimed at early childhood on Monday.

Spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois was in Rivière-du-Loup with his candidate Myriam Lapointe-Gagnon, to promote the "Prestation poupons."

The commitment consists of a new financial aid program that would be aimed at new parents who cannot get a child-care space and who cannot return to work for this reason.

Rivière-du-Loup-Témiscouata candidate Lapointe-Gagnon is the founder of the Ma place au travail movement, born out of the mobilization of parents unable to return to work after the birth of a child because of an inability to find a child-care space.

The Prestation poupons aims to financially support these parents, who have exhausted their Quebec Parental Insurance Plan (QPIP) benefits and who are deprived of income because they must stay at home to care for their child, a situation that mainly affects mothers.

"These mothers are getting poorer in the midst of a cost of living crisis. Imagine the pressure and insecurity," said Nadeau-Dubois in a news release.

Si notre équipe est élue le 3 octobre prochain, Québec solidaire va créer la « Prestation poupon »: une aide financière de 870$ par mois pour aider les familles en attente d’une place en garderie à se sortir la tête de l’eau. — Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois (@GNadeauDubois) August 22, 2022

$870 MONTHLY BENEFIT

Under the program, parents of children under 18 months of age who have exhausted their QPIP benefits and cannot return to work while waiting for a place for their child would be entitled to $870 per month to offset their loss of income.

Lapointe-Gagnon said that "in the last year, I have received an endless number of testimonies and horror stories from parents who find themselves at the end of their rope because they have nowhere to send their little one. And what we are announcing today is concrete help so that parenthood stops rhyming with poverty."

Nadeau-Dubois didn't hide his satisfaction at recruiting this star candidate.

"Her presence in our team sends a strong message: the party that defends families is Québec Solidaire," he said. "The people of Rivière-du-Loup see her go, and they know that she is a woman of action and results."

The riding was taken from the Liberal Jean D'amour by the CAQ MNA Denis Tardif in 2018 with a narrow majority of nearly 2,000 votes. QS placed fourth there behind the Parti Québécois with 11 per cent of the votes cast.