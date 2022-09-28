Quebec Solidaire promises to increase social assistance benefits
Québec Solidaire (QS) is proposing to increase social assistance and social solidarity benefits by 45 per cent in order to meet the basic needs of those who receive them.
The political party's commitment represents an investment of $1.49 billion per year. With this measure, the basic benefit could, for example, increase from $726 to $1056.
"Imagine paying for rent, a phone, clothes, groceries on $726 a month. It is impossible to live with dignity," said QS co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, who was in Sherbrooke on Wednesday.
He announced a series of measures to put an end to poverty in Quebec, and reiterated his commitment to raise the minimum wage to $18 per hour.
To help small businesses and community organizations meet the costs of this minimum wage increase, QS is proposing a $625 million support program over four years.
"It would be counterproductive to impoverish community groups by increasing the minimum wage. Our program will financially compensate these groups in a transitional manner to help them absorb this increase," explained Nadeau-Dubois.
He hopes that these proposals will be part of the next government action plan to fight poverty. The current plan expires in 2023.
The Gouin candidate criticized outgoing Premier François Legault for focusing all his attention on Quebec's wealth gap with Ontario rather than on the difference in wealth among Quebecers.
"I think it's indicative of his real priorities," said Nadeau-Dubois.
The party also wants to provide $290 million a year to the community in this fight against poverty.
Mr. Nadeau-Dubois was back in the Sherbrooke region where he helped volunteers and supporters in the riding of Saint-François on Tuesday night. The party hopes to win this seat by introducing a public health expert, Mélissa Généreux.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 28, 2022.
