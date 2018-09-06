

CTV Montreal





Quebec solidaire unveiled its transit plan for Montreal as it campaigned near the Angus Yards Thursday.

Called ‘The Greater Montreal Express,’ the party is proposing to build 38 new metro stations before 2030, including Valerie Plante's pink line.

The party promised to invest $10 billion in public transit and infrastructure in the first mandate to kick-start what they describe as innovative projects for Montreal.

“If we are serious about fighting climate change, we need to convince people public transit is the way to go. Montrealers and people living in the greater Montreal region will finally be able to leave their car behind wherever they live, wherever they go,” said the party’s co-spokesperson Manon Massé.

Quebec solidaire is meantime inviting social media influencers and bloggers to cover their campaign after not a single journalist was aboard their bus Wednesday.

Co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois put the call out on Facebook, saying there’s room on board and the party is offering carte blanche to those who want to join them.