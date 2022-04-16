Quebec solidaire pledges to end waiting lists for mental health services

Quebec solidaire (QS) plans to put an end to waiting lists for mental health services.

On Saturday, spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois said in the event of a QS government, the party would make a historic investment of $280 million into the mental health network.

QS believes a massive investment is needed now more than ever, with the pandemic taking a toll on the mental well-being of many Quebecers. If elected, the party promises to hire 900 psychologists into the public network, increasing salaries by 30 per cent in order to attract professionals.

The party also pledges to hire another 1,000 mental health professionals, including social workers, psycho-educators and sexologists. These workers would be deployed in the health and social services network, as well as in the school network.

Nadeau-Dubois said Quebec has the highest number of psychologists per capita, making it “completely unacceptable” for people to wait up to two years to consult a psychologist.

“Mental health should be considered on an equal footing with physical health,” he said.

-- This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on April 16, 2022.