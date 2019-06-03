

Staff, CTV Montreal





A Quebec solidaire MNA is asking for a broader discussion about making the legislature more welcoming to mothers.

Even with a record-high number of women elected as MNAs in last year's election at 51, the Quebec legislature building still doesn't have bathrooms where a parent could change a diaper.

QS MNA Émilise Lessard-Therrien has a young child and she says she sees herself having another baby before the next election – and it is currently unclear if she would be permitted to breastfeed in the Blue Room of the National Assembly, where there is no specific restriction, but there is a vague rule about ‘decorum.’

Female MPs during Question Period in Ottawa have been permitted to breastfeed.

Lessard-Therrien said women should be permitted to also do so at the National Assembly.

“For my first children, I breastfed for almost a year and I think it's a very important link between the baby and the mother. I hope that because I'm here as an MNA, it won't affect this possibility,” she said.

The CAQ leadership didn’t oppose the idea.

“I think it's normal and we are in the parliament of the 21st-century and our rules shall be adapted to that,” said House Leader Simon Jolin-Barrette.

Deputy Premier Genevieve Guilbault agreed.

“I am favourable to the fact that mothers should be able to breastfeed in the National Assembly. My maternal solidarity is very high, so I will always be very favourable to any measure that can help mothers,” she said.