    • Quebec Solidaire loses longtime member after deciding men can't run in byelections

    A three-time Quebec Solidaire candidate says he's leaving the left-wing party after it adopted a resolution to nominate only women and non-binary people as candidates in future byelections.

    Olivier Bolduc, who describes himself as a feminist, says the resolution goes too far and won't achieve its desired goals.

    The former candidate says he thinks the policy, which remains in effect for one year, will prevent the party from making gains if people like him feel unwelcome.

    Bolduc lost an October byelection in Quebec City after overcoming opposition from party leadership who had lobbied for a female candidate.

    The new resolution was passed with nearly unanimous support from the 600 delegates at a party convention on Saturday.

    The second largest opposition party in Quebec's legislature after the Liberals, Quebec solidaire currently has four women and eight men in its caucus.

