Quebec’s political parties are taking aim at each other again on Thursday, this time exchanging accusations of not doing enough to combat the type of voter data collection seen in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Both the Liberals and Quebec Solidaire have tabled motions they say would force political parties to reveal any contracts with data collection firms. Premier Philippe Couillard accused QS and Coalition Avenir Quebec of working with big data firms to target voters, setting off exchanges between Minister for Democratic Institutions Kathleen Weil and QS spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois.

On Wednesday, the Liberal motion, which would have given responsibility of monitoring any data collection to Quebec’s chief electoral officer, was withdrawn, after the CEO said their office did not have a mandate to do so.

Nadeau-Dubois said his party’s motion would address the issue.

“We were asking for the political parties represented here to take a formal engagement, to reveal their contracts with businesses doing data collection,” he said. “The government blocked that motion, saying they had a better proposal. Today, we found out that proposal was not accepted by the chief electoral officer.”

Weil countered that Quebec Solidaire’s proposal would leave the party’s responsible for disclosing any ties to data collecting firms, saying “That’s not reliable enough.”

On Thursday, Weil said it’s still not clear which governmental body has the authority to monitor the issue.

The motions came in the wake of revelations that data a company called Cambridge Analytica illegally obtained Facebook data from millions of users, which was then used to help sway public opinion leading up to the 2016 American presidential election and British Brexit vote.